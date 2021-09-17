Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,278 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 37,775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,919,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,779 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 836,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.