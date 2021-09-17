Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

