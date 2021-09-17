Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

