LATOKEN (LA) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.12 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $44.12 million and approximately $142,949.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00129849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045001 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.