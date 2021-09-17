Laurence Reid Purchases 10,000 Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Stock

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DBTX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.33. 108,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,411. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.
Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.
Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.