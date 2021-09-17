LBRY Credits (LBC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $899,202.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $23.65 million and approximately $899,202.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

