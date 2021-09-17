LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.