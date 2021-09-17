Lead Wallet Hits One Day Volume of $620,046.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $620,046.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00071090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00118572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00179201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.34 or 0.07176357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,461.55 or 1.00196154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.30 or 0.00832400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

