Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 88,050 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

