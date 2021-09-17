Leigh Vosseller Sells 3,500 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00.
TNDM traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,746,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,449.69 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
