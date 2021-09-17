Leigh Vosseller Sells 3,500 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00.

TNDM traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,746,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,449.69 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

