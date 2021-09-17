LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Susan C. Athey Sells 8,310 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingClub by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LendingClub by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LendingClub by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.