Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 71.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.86. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

