Levolution Price Reaches $0.12 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Levolution has a market cap of $12.81 million and $75,498.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Levolution has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,047,976 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

