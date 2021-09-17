LGO Token Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (LGO)

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One LGO Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LGO Token has a total market cap of $21.07 million and approximately $13,026.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LGO Token has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00133519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

LGO Token Profile

LGO Token (CRYPTO:LGO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 coins. LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LGO Token is https://reddit.com/r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LGO Token is lgo.group/posts . The official website for LGO Token is lgo.group

According to CryptoCompare, “The Legolas Exchange is an exchange that runs on an hybrid model, incorporating a decentralized ledger within its proprietary centralized platform in a bid to provide unalterability, temporality, and transparency of the order book. The exchange system is fueled by the LGO token, an ERC-20 token based on ethereum used to pay for Order fees and other paid services provided by Legolas. “

