Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Short Interest Update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.80. 798,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). Research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LICY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

