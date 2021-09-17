Lido DAO Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $212.95 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $134.84 million and $212.95 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.49 or 0.00011649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00180216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00118075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.72 or 0.07141919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,087.52 or 0.99828764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00823003 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

