Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun Buys 320,000 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ARDC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.53. 2,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,678. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth about $294,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth about $496,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.