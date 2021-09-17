Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Light has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

About Light

Light SA is a holding company which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

