LikeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $28.18 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $67,385.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00131959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,055,662,071 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,332,753 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

