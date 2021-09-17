Linda K. Frauendorfer Sells 9,000 Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $76,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SGMA traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 4,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $76.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

