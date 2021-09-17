Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Societe Generale from $350.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $313.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.42 and its 200 day moving average is $292.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

