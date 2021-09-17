Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $308.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,983. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.42 and a 200-day moving average of $292.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.