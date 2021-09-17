Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.45. 43,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,983. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

