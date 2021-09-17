Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0479 on Major Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Linear has a market capitalization of $191.88 million and approximately $23.02 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linear has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00132855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

