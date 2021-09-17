Ling Zeng Sells 1,334 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.61. 2,182,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,292. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

