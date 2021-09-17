LinkEye (LET) Hits Market Cap of $7.41 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. LinkEye has a market cap of $7.41 million and $307,453.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00179202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.43 or 0.07228728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.91 or 0.99940917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.26 or 0.00830927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

