LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Reaches $12.97 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $8,459.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057073 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.