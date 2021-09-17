Liquity (LQTY) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $4.35 or 0.00009233 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $43.89 million and $1.22 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00071258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00118375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00177973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.69 or 0.07333642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,184.63 or 1.00221848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.17 or 0.00830869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,096,217 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

