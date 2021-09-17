Liquity USD Market Cap Tops $719.13 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $719.13 million and approximately $729,136.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

