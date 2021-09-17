Litecoin Market Cap Hits $12.21 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $182.90 or 0.00380410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion and $3.15 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.