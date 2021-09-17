Litecoin Plus Hits Market Capitalization of $104,022.13 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $104,022.13 and $228.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.88 or 0.99996363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00071442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00067210 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002113 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.