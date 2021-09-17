Litecoin Plus Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $104,022.13 and $228.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.88 or 0.99996363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00071442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00067210 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002113 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

