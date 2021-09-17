Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.93. 37,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,638,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 50.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

