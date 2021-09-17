Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 90,578 shares.The stock last traded at $274.41 and had previously closed at $271.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $2,993,835. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $1,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

