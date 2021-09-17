Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $25,194,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 253,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 196,884 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

