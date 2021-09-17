LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of LKQ worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LKQ by 151.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.