Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 386,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,963. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,739 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 228,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

