LocalCoinSwap Price Up 31.6% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $2,737.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.07 or 0.00742151 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001416 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.98 or 0.01204107 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,216,504 coins and its circulating supply is 51,003,727 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.