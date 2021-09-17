Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Update

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LRFC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,068. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

