Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $97.80

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.80, but opened at $93.83. Logitech International shares last traded at $95.89, with a volume of 18,925 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

