Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $9.07 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. On average, research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

