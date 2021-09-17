Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, CoinMex and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00177288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.07305334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,503.35 or 0.99766980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00835456 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

