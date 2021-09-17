Lossless (LSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $515,142.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00070272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00118292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00178303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.57 or 0.07084880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,959.63 or 0.99654285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00819825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

