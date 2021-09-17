Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 49,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $211.45. 151,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.