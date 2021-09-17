Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.3% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lowe’s Companies worth $318,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. 246,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.08. The company has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

