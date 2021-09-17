Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.