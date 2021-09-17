Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $426.55. 1,542,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,342. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

