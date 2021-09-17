Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,084 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $51,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock worth $18,558,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $426.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

