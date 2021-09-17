Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $6,554,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $426.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $434.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

