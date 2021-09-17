Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $520.00 at Oppenheimer

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $426.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $434.22. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.83 and its 200 day moving average is $351.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

